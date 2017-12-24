Fifty-seven people are taking part in the biennial mission trip to the Dominican Republican.
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lawrenceville Borough Municipal Authority met in special session to adopt the 2018 budget. It was learned that there will be no increase in sewer and water rates for the upcoming year. The total income and expenditures from the water and sewer system is listed at $281,966. Th…
Emergency responders are on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a truck. A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the Nessmuk Helipad.
MANSFIELD - The state police here have moved into a new barracks station, and it is much better than the old one, according to ciminal investigator trooper Andrea Pelachick.
GALETON – Galeton Borough Council approved its 2018 budget at their Wednesday, Dec. 13 meeting – effectively calling for a five percent water bill increase.
L ooking outside today, I watched as the blanket of snow melted off first my parking lot, then the surrounding landscape. Many are dreaming of a “White Christmas,” but the water dripping off the trees and off the roof brought a smile to my face.
T hirty-seven miles down; seven to go. The Crystal Hills Trail begins its southbound route in the middle of the woods near Campbell, N.Y., intersecting 44 miles later with the Mid State Trail at the Pennsylvania border just north of Tioga County’s Cowanesque Lake.
Pennsylvania has initiated the largest single expansion of legalized gambling in U.S. history. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has provided oversight of the commonwealth’s casino industry, will be working during 2018 to rollout and regulate new initiatives such as internet gambl…
Pennsylvania state police are teaming up with 10,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide to participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drice Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving campaign from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31.
PennDOT advises motorists in Tioga County that a weight restriction has been removed from Route 328 because of upgrades made by PennDOT through a contribution agreement with the natural gas industry.
The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge Rob Repard to face various charges.
The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge James Edgcomb to face various charges.