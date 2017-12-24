Tioga Publishing Company

Authority adopts 2018 budget

LAWRENCEVILLE — Lawrenceville Borough Municipal Authority met in special session to adopt the 2018 budget. It was learned that there will be no increase in sewer and water rates for the upcoming year. The total income and expenditures from the water and sewer system is listed at $281,966. Th…

Route 6 closed for accident

Emergency responders are on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a truck. A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the Nessmuk Helipad.

State police move to new barracks

MANSFIELD - The state police here have moved into a new barracks station, and it is much better than the old one, according to ciminal investigator trooper Andrea Pelachick.

Galeton approves budget, water hike

GALETON – Galeton Borough Council approved its 2018 budget at their Wednesday, Dec. 13 meeting – effectively calling for a five percent water bill increase.

The Art of Angling: Warmer temps could build better lake ice

L ooking outside today, I watched as the blanket of snow melted off first my parking lot, then the surrounding landscape. Many are dreaming of a “White Christmas,” but the water dripping off the trees and off the roof brought a smile to my face.

Weekly Hiking Series: Seven miles still to be hiked on Crystal Hills

T hirty-seven miles down; seven to go. The Crystal Hills Trail begins its southbound route in the middle of the woods near Campbell, N.Y., intersecting 44 miles later with the Mid State Trail at the Pennsylvania border just north of Tioga County’s Cowanesque Lake.

Public invited to Rotary program on legalized gambling

Pennsylvania has initiated the largest single expansion of legalized gambling in U.S. history. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has provided oversight of the commonwealth’s casino industry, will be working during 2018 to rollout and regulate new initiatives such as internet gambl…

Weight restrictions lifted on two Tioga County roads

PennDOT advises motorists in Tioga County that a weight restriction has been removed from Route 328 because of upgrades made by PennDOT through a contribution agreement with the natural gas industry.

Wellsboro District Court

The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge Rob Repard to face various charges.

Elkland District Court Report

The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge James Edgcomb to face various charges.