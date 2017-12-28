Second grade students write letters to Santa in this special section of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.
Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage.
For the first time in its 122-year history, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will call its law-enforcement officers “state game wardens.”
Nearly $8M of taxpayer money has settled sexual harassment, misconduct lawsuits against Pennsylvania troopers since 2001
HARRISBURG — The state has quietly paid out nearly $8 million to settle more than a dozen sexual harassment and misconduct lawsuits against Pennsylvania State Police troopers since 2001, records obtained by The Caucus newspaper show.
There is a new bill being considered in the Pennsylvania Legislature that would allow families to petition courts to commit loved ones to drug addiction centers. Statewide leaders from both parties have expressed support for the bill.
Despite past efforts by some lawmakers, the state of Pennsylvania does not have a ban on gifts that legislators can receive.
The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge Rob Repard to face various charges.
The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge James Edgcomb to face various charges.
The following individuals either have appeared or will appear before District Judge James Carlson to face various charges.
GALETON – A strong second quarter got Galeton the steady lead, but a last-minute push from Otto-Eldred seemingly threatened the Tiger win. Luckily for Galeton, they held of the Terrors in the final seconds of the match, winning it 48-46.
The North Penn-Liberty Mounties wrestling team picked up a 64-3 win over Wellsboro on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
Try these simple, healthy recipes to warm up this winter
Ontario County Office for the Aging offers support class for caregivers
Don't let the cold prevent you from staying active
Thompson Health offers workshop for all chronic cases
Weather observers atop the Northeast's highest peak say the temperature has hit a record negative 34 degrees. Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. (Dec. 28)
C hristmas is here, and I want to wish you a ‘Merry Christmas!’
R esearchers and economists at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center have released a financial solvency study ranking America’s 50 states in descending order. Pennsylvania didn’t appear in the top or among the bottom five.
The Senate unanimously agreed to Sens. Pat Toomey, R-PA, and Richard Blumenthal’s, D-CT, bipartisan bill, the Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.
