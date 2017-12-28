Practical Nursing
Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage.
For the first time in its 122-year history, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will call its law-enforcement officers “state game wardens.”
Nearly $8M of taxpayer money has settled sexual harassment, misconduct lawsuits against Pennsylvania troopers since 2001
HARRISBURG — The state has quietly paid out nearly $8 million to settle more than a dozen sexual harassment and misconduct lawsuits against Pennsylvania State Police troopers since 2001, records obtained by The Caucus newspaper show.
There is a new bill being considered in the Pennsylvania Legislature that would allow families to petition courts to commit loved ones to drug addiction centers. Statewide leaders from both parties have expressed support for the bill.
Despite past efforts by some lawmakers, the state of Pennsylvania does not have a ban on gifts that legislators can receive.
The following individuals were sentenced in Tioga County Court Monday, Dec. 4.
New York State Police are investigating an explosion Dec. 8 in Lindley, N.Y., that took the life of one man.
GALETON – A strong second quarter got Galeton the steady lead, but a last-minute push from Otto-Eldred seemingly threatened the Tiger win. Luckily for Galeton, they held of the Terrors in the final seconds of the match, winning it 48-46.
Austin matched its win total from last year in one day winning a pair of games at the Forest Area Tip-Off Tournament at East Forest.
Port Allegany senior Jake Kallenborn dominated the 170-pound weight class, and four other Gator wrestlers medaled as Port took ninth place in the season-opening Hickory Invitational Tournament.
TIOGA — The Galeton Lady Tigers clinched the Williamson Tip-Off Tournament title on Saturday, Dec. 9.
COUDERSPORT – Coudy started their week out strong, but saw some difficulty in their last two matches, put their overall record 1-2 to start off the season.
Try these simple, healthy recipes to warm up this winter
Ontario County Office for the Aging offers support class for caregivers
Don't let the cold prevent you from staying active
Thompson Health offers workshop for all chronic cases
Weather observers atop the Northeast's highest peak say the temperature has hit a record negative 34 degrees. Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. (Dec. 28)
I t’s no secret that healthcare costs are skyrocketing. And in Pennsylvania’s rural communities, we experience this trend every day.
W hile I would be pleased to see my federal income taxes reduced, the new proposals negotiated behind closed doors and rushed through at the year’s end to meet a politically-imposed deadline are a bad idea. Hurried plans are more likely to have flaws and focus on the interests of a few insid…
Yes, another hunting season is just about gone with the exception of the late muzzleloader and archery season which continues on into January. From what big game animals which had been harvested during the archery season, many believed the rifle deer and bear seasons were shaping up to be a …
The full moon came up huge and bright over Gold a few nights ago; the old man’s face laughing at me through my living room window.