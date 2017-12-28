State

Bill Tracker: Limiting the use of fentanyl

Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage.

Pennsylvania politicians weigh value of hard-handoff in rehab

There is a new bill being considered in the Pennsylvania Legislature that would allow families to petition courts to commit loved ones to drug addiction centers. Statewide leaders from both parties have expressed support for the bill.

Galeton wins 48-46 thriller against Terrors

GALETON – A strong second quarter got Galeton the  steady lead, but a last-minute push from Otto-Eldred seemingly threatened the Tiger win. Luckily for Galeton, they held of the Terrors in the final seconds of the match, winning it 48-46.

Kallenborn wins, Port 9th at Hickory Invitational

Port Allegany senior Jake Kallenborn dominated the 170-pound weight class, and four other Gator wrestlers medaled as Port took ninth place in the season-opening Hickory Invitational Tournament.

Keck hits 1k mark, Coudy starts season 1-2
COUDERSPORT – Coudy started their week out strong, but saw some difficulty in their last two matches, put their overall record 1-2 to start off the season.

Proposed tax reform won’t help rural communities

W hile I would be pleased to see my federal income taxes reduced, the new proposals negotiated behind closed doors and rushed through at the year’s end to meet a politically-imposed deadline are a bad idea. Hurried plans are more likely to have flaws and focus on the interests of a few insid…

Tradition runs deep with late season hunting

Yes, another hunting season is just about gone with the exception of the late muzzleloader and archery season which continues on into January. From what big game animals which had been harvested during the archery season, many believed the rifle deer and bear seasons were shaping up to be a …

Harvest moon memories are rich
The full moon came up huge and bright over Gold a few nights ago; the old man’s face laughing at me through my living room window. 