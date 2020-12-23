This year’s Remembrance service marked the 14th year the Dusenbury’s Christmas Candlelight Remembrance service that was started in 2007 by the Dusenbury family, inspired by Kevin Dusenbury, Jr. while a student at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
Each luminary represented loved ones served by the Dusenbury family in 2020.
Owner Kevin J. Dusenbury said, “The holidays are very hard on families who have lost loved ones. We host this service to honor and remember these loved ones and their families.”