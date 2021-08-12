More than 150 people attended the Many Tails Animal Adventure Program on July 20 at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Held outside the library, the large crowd learned about and got to see live snakes, other reptiles, a parrot, a chinchilla, a tarantula and more.
Exotic Edventures: Exotic Animal Programs and Rescue led the program and shared facts about each animal that they brought. Exotic Edventures educated everybody about the difficulties of having exotic pets and about how they rescue and care for these animals.
Audience members each got to touch and see at least one or two animals up close. It was a thrilling time for many of the kids participating. Attendees not only came from Blossburg, but from all over Tioga County and even from other areas of Pennsylvania.
Everybody had lots of questions and had a great time. This exotic animal show was part of the Blossburg Memorial Library’s series of summer programs with the theme of, “Tails & Tales.”
“We had a great summer with many programs this year. We were able to hold most of them outside, which is a good thing since we saw over 100 participants at multiple programs,” said Lis Miranda, director of the Blossburg Memorial Library. "Local families are definitely ready to get out and do things and we were fortunate to be able to provide the community with wonderful recreational and educational opportunities this summer. Programs at the library this summer were offered free to participants thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation."
The Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library assisted staff with logistics and provided free water for participants.
“We couldn’t offer so many programs without the support of our local Foundations and of course, the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. They are a committed and hard-working group of library supporters,” Miranda said.
Anybody interested in learning more about free programs at the library or in supporting the library by becoming a volunteer or a Friend of the Library can call the library at 570-638-2197, stop in or email the library at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com.