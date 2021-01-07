Seldom does an election create as much drama as did the Presidential one in 2020.
Over the course of the year, 26 letters to the editor mentioned President Donald Trump while 21 included the name of former Vice President and now President-elect Joe Biden. Letters were written about both candidate’s reported ties to Russia, with writers examining every facet of their potential presidency.
Letters began in April, spiked in June, went silent until August and continued up to the election and nearly every week after until the end of 2020.
Rallies and protests were common events despite COVID-19. The first was in February, before COVID-19 and the primary, as local residents protested the Senate vote to acquit Trump on articles of impeachment.
Not surprisingly, Trump swept the county vote in both the spring primary and fall elections, garnering a majority of support among residents.
Rallies in support of Biden drew crowds, as well, while hundreds of motorcyclists roared through the county not once, but twice with Trump Thunder.
Gene Stilp, a political activist from Harrisburg, toured the northern tier burning multiple Trump-related flags at every county seat. Police ended his protest in Wellsboro because of the borough’s burning ordinance.
As the U.S. House and Senate call for an investigation into allegations of election fraud, with Congressman Fred Keller rejecting the certification of Pennsylvania’s vote based on the changing regulations leading up to election day.