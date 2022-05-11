The City of St Marys Park and Recreation Department is holding a USTA-sanctioned event, the 48th Annual Straub Brewery Tennis Tournament from Saturday May 28 through Monday, May 30, at St Marys. Play will be held at St Marys Area High School tennis courts and various courts in the St Marys area.
A wide range of singles, doubles and mixed doubles age brackets including an open bracket for both men and women. The first 100 entries will receive a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15 for one event or $20 for two events. All entries are due by May 15.
Sign up on-line at USTA.com. Contact Dave Lion at 814-594-2387 with questions and more information.