Free unless stated otherwise; in case of rain, outdoor events will be held indoors
Saturday, June 12
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Family Day & Children’s Health Fair, The Green
Sunday, June 13
1:30 p.m. - Pet Parade, Main Street to The Green (Judging: 12:30 p.m. at Packer Park Picnic Area on Queen Street)
Monday, June 14
7 p.m. - Film showing "Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds," Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center. Donation Appreciated
Tuesday, June 15
7 p.m. - Laurel Concert Series: Callanish, a Celtic band, Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center. Donation Appreciated
Wednesday, June 16
7 p.m. - Laurel Concert Series: Wellsboro Town Band, Outdoors on The Green. Donation Appreciated
Thursday, June 17
7 p.m. - Laurel Concert Series: Wellsboro Men’s Chorus, Tioga County Courthouse Steps, 118 Main St. Donation Appreciated
Friday, June 18
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Arts & Crafts Fair & International Street of Foods, The Green
12 p.m. - Queen Candidates Welcome, Tioga County Courthouse Steps, 118 Main Street
4:30 p.m. - Queens Preview & Laurel Concert with Boot Hill, Deane Center Outdoor Stage, Main Street & Central Avenue
7:30 p.m. - Gathering Time Salutes, 1960s & 1970s Folk-Rock Legends, Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center. Tickets: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
Saturday, June 19
9 a.m. - 10K Foot Race & 2-Mile Fun Run. Entry fee: 10K $25; Fun Run $5. Packer Park on Queen Street
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Arts & Crafts Fair & International Street of Foods, The Green
12 p.m. - Film showing "Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds," Arcadia Theatre, 50 Main Street. Donation Appreciated
2 p.m. - Laurel Festival Parade on Nichols, Queen, Main, King, Walnut Streets
6:30 p.m. - Coronation of 2021 Laurel Queen, Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center
7 p.m. - Music In Hickory Grove, Acoustic Music with Sheldon Johnson, Tyoga Golf Course Route 660
Sunday, June 20
10:30 a.m. - Union Church Service, The Green
FMI: Stop in 114 Main St., Wellsboro, 570-724-1926, info@wellsboropa.com or wellsboropa.com