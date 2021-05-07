Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday, May 7.
As a condition of this plea, Salsman also resigned as the district attorney of Bradford County, a press release from Shapiro's office states. The plea comes as the result of a year-long investigation by the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury in conjunction with the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police.
“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for the most vulnerable in our Commonwealth. Chad Salsman used his position as a private attorney, and then as the District Attorney, to intimidate and silence his victims and interfere with our investigation. Today is a powerful reminder that no one is above the law,” said Shapiro. “To date, we’ve arrested 90 public officials for charges related to public corruption, including embezzlement, sexual assault and other abuses of power. My office will continue to seek justice for victims as we uncover public corruption — wherever it lies.”
During the investigation, the Grand Jury discovered that Salsman pressured clients into prostitution for legal services and used his power as a private attorney, and then as District Attorney, to repeatedly harass, coerce and intimidate victims. Salsman’s victims were his clients in legal matters, including cases concerning sexual assault and child custody, the press release states. Additionally, Salsman attempted to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation while serving as the Bradford County District Attorney.
Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, intimidation of victims and obstruction of justice related to his conduct involving five different women.
"With this admission of guilt, the Office of Attorney General has ensured Mr. Salsman faces serious consequences, without retraumatizing vulnerable victims who came forward and testified to the Grand Jury," the press release states. "Despite Mr. Salsman’s efforts to interfere in the investigation and his claims that the Grand Jury was politically motivated, today he is taking responsibility for his actions."
The plea was entered before the Honorable Judge Joseph M. Augello, specially presiding in Bradford County. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye.