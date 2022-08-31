Agency warns about false security of public custody exchanges
Supporting Area Families Everyday, a member of the Supervised Visitation Network, are concerned about the false sense of security exchanging children in a public place can offer.
While this may be an option for online transactions like Craigslist, it is increasingly suggested as custody exchange locations as well.
While this may seem like a good idea if there are safety concerns, this does not offer sufficient security measures to minimize or prevent physical or verbal assaults common in high conflict divorces. There have been violent, and even fatal, incidents that have occurred during custody exchanges in public, in front of cameras even in front of police stations.
The incident in Liberty is an example of the violence that can occur during custody exchanges in the U.S.
Supporting Area Families Everyday, located in Wysox, provides a safe, supervised exchanges of children in custody cases, that minimize the chances of violence by keeping parties separate at all times, enforcing staggered arrival times to prevent stalking and other altercations, conducting thorough intakes of all parties to understand the issues present with each family, and other measures that have proven to be effective.
Pennsylvania does not have any statutes or legislation governing how supervised visitation or exchange services are provided, Supporting Area Families Everyday voluntarily follows the SVN published minimum standards posted at www.svnworldwide.org
For more information call 570-250-7401.