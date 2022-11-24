A pair of District 9 alumni, Dalton Anderson (Moniteau) and Trinity Clark (Kane) won the Atlantic Region Field Athlete of the Year honors announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The duo both earned first-team All-American honors with top-eight finishes at the NCAA Division II National Championships, both won conference titles and both finished with top javelin marks among all throwers in the Atlantic Region this past spring.
Anderson, who also serves as a graduate assistant coach at SRU, won the PSAC title and posted a career-best effort of 66.85 meters over the spring. He followed that up by earning first-team All-American honors with an eighth-place finish at the National Championships.
That effort not only marked his first Division II All-American award, but his second straight collegiate All-American honor after also placing in the top eight at the Division III National Championships while competing for Westminster in 2021.
Clark won the PSAC title and entered the national meet to rank third in the country with a collegiate-best just under 50.00 meters.
Despite suffering an injury at the conference meet, she improved on her own collegiate best with a throw of 50.03 meters to place third at the Division II National Championships, earning a first-team All-Americam honor.
That marked her second straight All-America finish at SRU after placing 10th and picking up a second-team All-Americam award in 2021. In addition to her skill in the javelin event, Clark also scored points for SRU in the discus and the shot put at the PSAC Championships.
The duo broke and set new school records for Slippery Rock, earning themselves recognition at the National level as well as awards and honors they will carry with them throughout the remainder of their time with SRU along with the memories they’ve made and opportunities they’ve experienced during their time as collegiate athletes.