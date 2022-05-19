The term “busy bee” has more truth in it than you think.
Bill Draper, owner of Draper's Super Bee Apiaries, Inc, agrees. “Honeybees are the biggest pollinating force in nature that can be moved.” said Draper. “Pretty much everything growing in people's gardens, in fields and in the great outdoors is produced by bees one way or another.”
Draper started his apiary almost 50 years ago along with his father, Bernard Draper, a retired minister. Originally from Sabinsville, Draper remembers working at his grandfather's feed store in Millerton when he was in his early 20s and becoming interested in honeybees soon after. Why?
“Because that was pretty much the 'hippie era'; it was the 70s and everyone was all about being self-sufficient. You were considered 'cool' if you had a beehive," mused Draper. "Plus, you had honey. You could add it to anything you wanted to. Anyway, my brother-in-law brought an old hive up here and the honeybees started swarming around it. My dad loved to sit and watch them work in the hive. By the end of our first year in business, we had seventy to seventy-five hives. Today, they are brought in by tractor-trailer loads, coming as far as southern Georgia. That allows us to produce and sell between 400,000 and 500,000 pounds of honey a year. We deliver it, year-round, throughout the Ohio Valley, Detroit, all of the New England states, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.”
When asked what else honeybees produce, Draper is a wealth of information.
“The bees make wax, which is a product of the honeycomb,” Draper said. “By mixing their saliva with beeswax and plant materials, a product called propolis is created. It resembles the consistency of pine pitch and is quite valuable. Propolis is believed to have health benefits by possessing anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties.” In Biblical times, propolis was an ingredient in Frankincense and Myrrh. Nowadays, it is used in body care items. It's also in the varnish used on Stradivarius violins. More importantly, it's also what the females, known as worker bees, use to sanitize an empty comb so that the queen can lay her eggs.” Draper added, “another product, royal jelly, is created by glandular secretions from the worker bees and is used to feed baby bees for 3 days. Humans are known to ingest royal jelly, as it is purported to benefit them in fighting health issues such as chronic fatigue syndrome, Epstein Barr disease, nerve-relates ailments and some types of cancer. The queen bee is only bee in the hive that is fed royal jelly consistently throughout her lifetime.”
Ah, yes. The Queen. “Every single hive has to have a queen,” explained Draper, “a hive cannot survive without her. Her main purpose, as the only fertile female in the hive, is to mate with a Drone bee. She collects all of its semen (after which, the drone dies) and stores it for the duration of her life. That collection process is the only time the queen will leave the hive. From spring to fall, a queen can lay 2000 fertilized eggs per day. Once the queen no longer serves her purpose, she's pretty much pushed aside by the rest of the hive and dies. Pheromones that the queen had, that suppressed any of her daughters to be fertile, dissipate. Within a short time, one of her daughters becomes fertile and becomes the new queen.”
Draper noted he would not be able to run his apiary as efficiently as he does, without the consistent help from his wife, Bonnie Draper and his grandson, Jayden Andrews.
“I use honey in my cookie recipes and in just about anything that requires a sweetener. Our honey is Kosher, too. Anyone can enjoy it,” said Bonnie Draper.
“There is a world-wide shortage of bees,” said Bill Draper, sadly. “The importance of bees to our ecology cannot be underestimated. Every year, nature throws something different at us, and the bees. We need to understand that. Without them, the ecological system, as we know it, would be incomplete. If that happens, it's serious trouble for all of us.”
Draper's Super Bee Apiaries, Inc is located at 32 Avonlea Lane, Millerton. You can reach them at 800-233-4273 or 570-537-2381 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Their website is www.draperbee.com and can also be found on facebook.