Nurse’s week: time to recognize and appreciate them for their contribution for the greater good. Often, they choose to stay out of the spotlight (they’re humble like that) but some nurses took time out of their very busy day to give insight on their commitment to helping others.
“I knew from the age of 10 I would be a nurse,” said Julie Cook, RN and administrator at the Shared Home, a 31- room, non-profit business located at 27 Bacon St., Wellsboro. “My grandfather on my mother’s side had a disease at that time that severely affected his walking. I promised him that when I grew up, I would be a nurse.”
Cook started her nursing education at Penn State. By obtaining her nursing assistant certification, Cook enjoyed employment as a CNA at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. From there, Cook went on to provide care as a private duty nurse.
“I definitely wanted to go back to school, though,”explained Cook, “I attended Harrisburg Community college to get my associate’s degree in psychology. I was pregnant at the time and was very fortunate to have a lot of support from my in-laws and their friends once I had my baby. And, in keeping my promise to my grandfather, I received my bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix in 2015.”
Is it required to get an associate’s degree in psychology to become an RN?
“Oh, no, it isn’t,” replied Cook, “but I was drawn especially to patients with dementia, and I knew that degree would help me with their care. Plus, when my child was diagnosed with Asperger’s, I was grateful for what I had learned. Dementia and Asperger’s are more similar than you think.”
When asked what the most difficult part of her job is, her answer was bittersweet.
“It’s hard to help a family member decide that it is time for their loved one to transition to a place that can offer them a higher level of care,” Cook said softly. “Sometimes I have their family doctor get the area’s Aging Office involved to assist with alternatives. It is sad, though, to see them leave here. You become a part of their lives and they yours.”
As for the most rewarding part?
“Oh, definitely it is the learning tools I get from the residents themselves,” shared Cook. “The level of maturity and patience I’ve learned from them is wonderful.”
Cook, the only RN on site at The Shared Home, has many other responsibilities that quickly fill her day.
“I am really happy with my team,” said Cook. “COVID was very difficult to get through. Patients were so out of sorts. It was sad. Fortunately, the entire staff are succeeding in getting things back to normal, and the smiles on the resident’s faces reflect that.”