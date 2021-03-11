AUSTIN — The borough’s annual “clean up days” will be May 15-16, the Austin borough council decided during the March meeting.
Four dumpsters will be ordered. The council will enforce the rules and reminded the public that borough clean up days are only for residents who reside in the borough. Outside debris is not permitted to be brought in.
Discussions continued over the repairs needed on the Elliott Street bridge. According to an inspection performed by NTM Engineering in September 2020, the report noted based on the condition of the steel beam deterioration the beam repair was elevated to a “level 1,” which requires corrective action within six months. NTM noted if the repairs are not complete, inspections will be done at a six-month frequency to monitor the condition. If the condition worsens, additional restrictions and/or closure may be necessary. The next inspection will be this month.
In December, estimates to repair the bridge came in at $186,760. The council is looking at having the bridge sandblasted and doing some cosmetic updates in hopes the bridge will pass inspection. In the meantime, council members are also looking into funding sources to assist with expenses to repair the bridge. No discussion was held regarding the Horn Hollow bridge.
The council was advised of several streetlights that have been out within the borough and authorized Rhonda Crosby to contact West Penn Power and report the inoperative lights. Councilmember Scott Hostetlar noted several other lights were recently reported and have been repaired. If anyone is aware of a streetlight that is not working, contact the borough office at 814-647-8613.
The council reported they are continuing to look in to hiring a borough solicitor and have reached out to the school for a recommendation.
At the request of Councilmember and Fire Department President Scott Hostetler, the council approved the request for a building permit for construction. Hostetler reported the fire company will install new windows and metal siding as per ERB Inspection guidelines. Hostetler reported the fire department building remains closed to the public due to the pandemic.
An unidentified woman, who refused to identify herself during the virtual meeting of the borough council, accused the council of violating the Sunshine Law by not opening their meetings to the public and holding them virtually. The council advised that all meetings are open to the public and call-in information is provided upon request. The council also noted all meetings have been properly advertised per municipal solicitor.
Upon further discussion, councilmember Michael Valenti, along with other council members, voiced their frustration with this incident along with loud background noise. Council announced that regular monthly meetings will go back to in person at the borough office beginning April 6. All persons attending the meeting will be required to wear a mask and social distance.