The Austin Dam Memorial Association has been busy putting together a list of events for the upcoming months. Keep an eye on the Austin Dam Facebook page or its website at http://www.austindam.net for updated information as it becomes available. Questions can also be directed to 814-558-0459.
May 28-31 Memorial Weekend at the Dam
There will be a Carving event with Craver Carving and K & S Iron. Food and craft vendors will also be on site. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Monday. On Friday, Second Act will be playing from noon to 6 p.m. There will also be nightly entertainment. The park is family and pet friendly. Campers may register through Hip-Camp at the top of the Austin Dam page to reserve a spot. There is no charge for the event.
July 15-18 Dam Grass Show
Music begins at noon on Friday and ends at noon on Sunday. Well known artist will be providing entertainment throughout the weekend with lots of food, fun and crafts. According to the Austin Dam Facebook page, big names are in play and the VIP night is sure to be worth it along with the headliners for the rest of the weekend.
Triple Nickel Distillery and Bullfrog Brewery will be set up on-site along with numerous other vendors. A complete line up of musicians/vendors can be found at www.thedamshows.com 50% of the proceeds go back to the park with the bulk of money going to the artists. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dam-grass-tickets-1348240112247?ref=eios Tickets are $100 VIP and includes Thursday, Friday and Saturday. General admission is $70 and includes Friday and Saturday. Shipping and handling fees will be added to your online purchase.
Anyone wishing to set up a vendor space, 10’ x 20’, may email austindamshow@gmail.com.
Camping is available on site or in the campground with prices set at $30 for RV and $10.00 for pop-ups. Handling fees will also be added to your reservation. Log on to the above site to reserve a spot.
July 19-25 Annual Gathering of the Artist Festival
Events will run from 8 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. at the Austin Dam. Admission is free.
This 10 day festival includes carving, iron works, food and craft vendors. Camping will also be available through Hip-camp. Numerous bands will be playing each weekend including a hugest artist on July 25 providing entertainment from 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for additional information on this surprise artist. Bullfrog Brewery will be participating. Open mic will be held all week long. This festival is hosted by Dam Grass Productions. Additional information to be posted as date nears.
Aug. 26-28 The Last Rock Show Tribute sponsored by Ahearn’s Carvings Envisioned
Event will run from 8 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Sunday. There will be over 25 bands, Bullfrog Brewery, food and craft vendors. This event is open to all ages. Tickets are available at www.thedamshows.com. Additional information to be posted as the date nears.