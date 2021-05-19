To celebrate Independence Day, the Austin Pride Committee will host the annual Austin Area fireworks display on Saturday, July 3 at the Austin Area School.
Vendors and concession will be onsite and open beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark. There is no charge for admittance. This year’s concessions/vendors include Red Horse Grill, God’s Country Kettle Corn, cotton candy, funnel cakes, Big Mamma’s hot sauces, Austin Food Pantry, Austin VFW Auxiliary, Austin Boy Scouts selling hot dogs, light up toys and glow sticks with Umana Concessions, crafts by Robin Stuckey, Paparazzi, Posh, homemade bench raffle and Austin Fire Company 50/50 and raffle.
Any vendors wishing to set up a display may contact Joe Pennypacker with Austin Pride Committee.