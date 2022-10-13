On Thursday, Oct. 6, Austin Lady Panthers held their Annual Dig Pink Night and came out as the winners against Cameron County Lady Raiders.
Savannah Horton and Isabella Rees each had seven kills to help Austin to a 3-1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22) win over visiting Cameron County. Horton also added nine digs and three aces, while Ella Brewer had 21 digs.
Marah Fowler ran the offense for Austin with 23 set assists and added four kills, three blocks and three aces. Mackenzie Hooftallen had three kills and five aces for Cameron County with Aubree Lorenzo recording five aces to go with a kill.
The Lady Panthers raised $1,089 which has been donated to the Pink Pumpkin Project.
During the event, a bake sale was held along with a 50/50. Proceeds from these fundraisers along with game admission sales and proceeds from their advanced t-shirt sales are all being donated.
The Oswayo Valley Lady Green Waves also took home a win on Thursday as Avaree Kellert went off for an unbelievable conference game win against Otto-Eldred, 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14).
Kellert was unstoppable with a double-double of 21 kills, 21 digs, six blocks, two aces and two set assists.
Adding another outstanding game was Olivia Cook, who had 16 kills, three aces, five blocks and two set assists while Praylan Perkins contributed nine kills. Trinity Lundy ran the offense with 36 set assists and had eight digs and four aces.
Katie Sheeler had a solid game for the Lady Terrors with a double-double of 10 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces. Carrie Drummond and Kate Rhinehart had six kills each with Drummond scoring nine digs and three blocks and Rhinehart four aces and a block.
Addie Bell and Sarah Beaver had five kills apiece with Bell adding on four digs and Beaver five blocks.
The Galeton Lady Tigers recorded two more wins for their season, the first 3-0 against the Northern Potter Lady Panthers on Friday, Oct. 7 (25-11, 27-25, 25-14).
The second was a face-off with Sayre on Monday, Oct. 10 with another 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-7).
During both of these Lady Tigers victories, Ali Macensky was an offensive stat leader with a combined kill count of over 20 and Johanna Dickerson, also an offensive leader, scored her 1000th career assist during the Northern Potter match.
These two wins move the Lady Tigers up in the rankings 10-5 overall for the season.
The Coudersport Lady Falcons’ volleyball team went on the road to Wellsboro on Monday, Oct. 10 and completed a season sweep of the Lady Hornets with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16) win.
Sierra Myers led the charge with 10 kills, seven blocks and an ace while Ava Wahlers added four kills and 14 digs.