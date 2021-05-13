Austin Cub Scout Pack 524 recently visited the Austin Volunteer Fire Department. Tours were given of the apparatus and chief officers Tracy Orlowski and Scott Hostetlar, along with firefighter Brandon Hostetlar, explained equipment and operations and answered their many questions.
The Wolf Den earned their Hometown Heroes badge while the Bear Den completed requirements for their Paws In Action and Tiger Scouts completed “Safe and Smart” requirements. Two scouts, Arianna Lawton and Ardell Hudson, finished an elective adventure toward their Tiger badge
According to the scout leaders, the scouts really enjoyed the experience and information. Chief Orlowski noted fun was had by all and AVFD hopes these kids join AVFD in the future.