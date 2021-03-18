Heart Dog Delectable treats can now be purchased at Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets in Liberty.
The dog treats, often decorated in a holiday theme, are made by Jean LaCroce of Middlebury Center. The treats can also be found at the Wellsboro Farmers Market, the Pennsylvania Laurel Festival and a rescue group in Berks County.
The treats are made of only natural ingredients, including: honey, oats, peanut butter, powdered milk, powdered eggs and rice. Carob, a dog friendly version of chocolate flavor, is available. A special icing is applied to some dog treats while others are left undecorated.
Heart Dog Delectable Treats are named after three golden retrievers that LaCroce calls her “heart dogs”: Dakota, Cheyanne and Hawken.
For more information, find Heart Dog Delectables on Facebook or call 570-787-0447.