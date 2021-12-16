Blossburg Elementary
Mrs. Harman Class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and mrs, claus? Can I please have a pop its and the ball all tutus should be pink? Thank you.
Sincerely,
Gabby
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa. This yer please bring me a pokemon and a xbox for krismas, how is your family?
Luv,
Levi
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and the elfs? And by the way when you come t my home can you please bring me some toys for christmas? Thank you Santa and a have good trip.
Love,
Kloe
Dear Santa,
How you doing my good buddy? Yeah i no all these letters are coming in you mail but luckily you can do them all at once. May i please have a mickel jackson figure. And a nontodo switch. And a foxy shirt from five nighits at freddeys. Have a good trip.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?Sorry to bother you are probably really busy. But i was wondering if that when you are dropping off toys cood you please dropp off a pokemon charzard booster box. Sicerly,
Kason
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elfs? I now you might be busy but please bring me mini drone, a art kit and a kid size dirt bike, oh lso watch out for owls.
Your friend,
River
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Will please come to my house. May you please bring me a rc car? Have good trip and dont hit nothing.
Your friend,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
How is every body at the north pole? Can you please get me a pac of pokemon rare cards and a remote control car that is medium size? Be safe.
Sincerely,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I know you mite be a little bit busy but can i ask you something please may i have a new lol, ipad and a xbox1.
Drive safely
Love Lillith
Dear Santa,
I now you are busy with getting the toys ready for christmas so may i please get a nerf gun, pokemon, and a ninentdo switch controller? Hope you have a great time.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me presents. I would like a new nerf gun, a RC car, and a new backpack. Have fun delivering presents and i hope you have a great trip.
Sincerely,
Raymond