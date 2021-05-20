FRIDAY, MAY 28 — SENIOR DAY

5 p.m. Vendors and all activities open, The Hatchet House Mobile Unit opens, Stop the Bleed Class, Live broadcast with Wiggle 100

6 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Steak and Shrimp Class

6:30 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class

7 p.m. Logan Route live

7:30 p.m. Ghost Stories on the Island with Jonathan Kruk

8 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class

SATURDAY, MAY 29

8:30 a.m. Color Run 5K (Registration begins at 7:30 at the Blossburg UMC)

9 a.m. Car and Bike Show Registration begins on the Island

10:30 a.m. Chicken barbecue by Sleezy (sales on Island only)

11 a.m. Parade

Noon The Hatchet House Mobile Unit opens, Vendors and all activities open, 673 Cornhole Tournament

12:30 p.m. Ben Jones Memorial Little League Tournament

1 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Kids Class

4 p.m. Talent Show presented by Bigfoot Radio

6 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Pasta Making Class

9 p.m. Fireworks

SUNDAY, MAY 30

12 p.m. Community Picnic

1 p.m. Community Church Service

2 p.m. Old fashioned games

3 p.m. Free swimming at Blossburg Pool from 3-5 p.m.

Time TBD — Duck Race