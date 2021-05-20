FRIDAY, MAY 28 — SENIOR DAY
5 p.m. Vendors and all activities open, The Hatchet House Mobile Unit opens, Stop the Bleed Class, Live broadcast with Wiggle 100
6 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Steak and Shrimp Class
6:30 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class
7 p.m. Logan Route live
7:30 p.m. Ghost Stories on the Island with Jonathan Kruk
8 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class
SATURDAY, MAY 29
8:30 a.m. Color Run 5K (Registration begins at 7:30 at the Blossburg UMC)
9 a.m. Car and Bike Show Registration begins on the Island
10:30 a.m. Chicken barbecue by Sleezy (sales on Island only)
11 a.m. Parade
Noon The Hatchet House Mobile Unit opens, Vendors and all activities open, 673 Cornhole Tournament
12:30 p.m. Ben Jones Memorial Little League Tournament
1 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Kids Class
4 p.m. Talent Show presented by Bigfoot Radio
6 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Pasta Making Class
9 p.m. Fireworks
SUNDAY, MAY 30
12 p.m. Community Picnic
1 p.m. Community Church Service
2 p.m. Old fashioned games
3 p.m. Free swimming at Blossburg Pool from 3-5 p.m.
Time TBD — Duck Race