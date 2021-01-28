Maggie Hart, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been chosen as the Young Woman of the Month for November 2020 by the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Clubs.
Maggie, 17, is the daughter of Henry and Heidi Hart of Wellsboro.
She is enrolled in the college prep curriculum and taking a career and technical education class. Maggie is active in the Academic Quiz Team, National Honor Society and yearbook. Outside of school, she enjoys helping with farm chores, reading and walking.
Maggie’s future plans are undecided.