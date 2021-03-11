The 17th Annual Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend, March 20-21, is offering some sweetness during an otherwise bitter time.
“It’s going to be a little different this year because of COVID. We’re following all the guidelines, but it will still be a good time,” said Dale Miller, vice president of the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association and owner of Miller’s Purely Maple in Wellsboro. “It got canceled last year, so this is your opportunity to get back out there and talk to some maple people and learn what they do.”
Maple Weekend will feature 20 maple producers offering tours, demonstrations and samples at their sugar shacks throughout both counties. Activities are open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
“Our pancake house will be open, we’ll have samples, the guys will give tours of our operations and we’ll have door prizes,” said Phyllis Hamilton of Hamilton’s Maple Products in Ulysses, which has been in operation nearly 40 years.
Newer to the maple-producing scene, Rachel Courtney of Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple in Mansfield is hosting an open house. She’ll be boiling syrup (weather permitting), offering samples and hosting vendors – The Hatchet House with axe-throwing, Nomad Distilling with tastings of maple-flavored whiskey, Gayle’s Kombucha with kombucha and maple dressing and the Sawhorse Café with maple pastries and coffee.
While most of the producers are offering their typical Maple Weekend activities, they’re also taking precautions this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re just asking people to wear masks and we do have hand sanitation stations all throughout the sugar house,” said Sierra Ackley, who works at Patterson Farms outside Sabinsville. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone.”
The fourth-generation family farm owned and operated by Terry and Terri Patterson is the largest maple producer in Pennsylvania. Ackley said last year, the farm brought in more than 1 million gallons of sap that boiled down to 18,000 gallons of syrup, which is sold locally and shipped all over the state and beyond.
This year, Patterson Farms is offering tours lasting 20-30 minutes, free samples of pancakes and sausage, and products for sale like maple candy, rock candy, pretzels, cotton candy and, of course, syrup.
Some changes are in store – Crary Hose Company in Westfield and Miller’s Purely Maple will not be serving pancakes, Wending Creek Farms will not be participating, the PA WoodMobile will not be available and Hills Creek State Park will not host in-person events this year.
“We usually have a pancake breakfast, but we canceled that due to COVID,” said Miller. “Instead, we’re offering take-outs of maple milkshakes, coffee and donuts.”
Donna Ianson of Brydonson Farms in Coudersport said they’re still deciding whether to participate in Maple Weekend due to COVID concerns.
“Depending on the crowds expected, we may or may not be open for the big weekend,” she said. “But, we’re serving pancakes the two weekends before (March 6-7 and 13-14).”
In addition to Hamilton’s and possibly Brydonson’s, another place to get your fill of pancakes during Maple Weekend is 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro. There, the Grand Canyon Future Farmers of America Club is serving pancakes and other maple samples as part of a student-run project to help them learn about the maple industry.
Miller offered some tips for Maple Weekend participants:
- Leave enough time – Depending on how many of the producers you want to visit, it could take a day or the whole weekend. The furthest participating producers are about 70 miles apart.
- Dress appropriately – Prepare for cold, snowy or muddy weather. Wear appropriate footwear and bring a coat, hat and gloves just in case.
- Adhere to COVID guidelines – The Association is encouraging all producers and participants to follow state guidelines, including wearing masks and socially distancing.
For more information, visit www.pamaple.com/2021-maple-weekend.html.