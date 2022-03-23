Industrial resource center welcomes new board

On Friday, March 11, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center welcomed 10 new members to the board, and recognized Dale Parmenteri, NEPIRC’s vice president of consulting operations.
Parmenteri is retiring at the end of the month after 8.5 years with NEPIRC.
The incoming cohort of board members consists of executives from across NEPIRC’s 11-county region devoted to the organization’s mission of serving small to mid-sized manufacturers to ensure the growth and success of the manufacturing industry.
The incoming group includes Frank Joanlanne, president and CEO, Borton-Lawson; Zachary Aciukewicz, MFG director – U.S. Operations, Bridon-Bekaert – The Ropes Group; Dustin Levy, vice president, Industrial, Gentex Corporation; Mark Morrison, VP, Global Operations, Weiler Abrasives; Glenn Poirier, VP of operations, MetalKraft Industries; Anna Rinaldi, human resources manager, SIMONA AMERICA Industries; Bruce Daniels, CFO, Medico Industries; Neal Nicastro, plant manager, Amcor; T.J. Eltringham COO, Lackawanna College; and Jared McTague, president, Futuristic Innovative Graphics.
Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC president and CEO, also provided remarks to recognize Dale Parmenteri’s dedication and many contributions.
“Dale has dedicated his entire professional career to advancing our regional manufacturing community – as the CEO of an innovative optics company and, to our great fortune, as a leader here at NEPIRC,” said Esoda.
“It’s a great thing when your professional life aligns with your personal values.
“Dale personified that alignment throughout his tenure here.”
NEPIRC looks forward to the leadership and valuable input of its incoming board members and is confident that its regional manufacturers will benefit from the representation of these individuals, along with NEPIRC’s current board members.