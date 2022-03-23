Industrial resource center welcomes new board

The new board of directors for the North Eastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center are (front row, from left to right) Glenn Poirier, VP of operations, MetalKraft Industries; Mark Morrison, VP, Global Operations, Weiler Abrasives; Neal Nicastro, plant manager, Amcor; (second row) Jared McTague, president, Futuristic Innovative Graphics; T.J. Eltringham, COO, Lackawanna College; Zachary Aciukewicz, MFG director – U.S. Operations, Bridon-Bekaert – The Ropes Group; Frank Joanlanne, president and CEO, Borton-Lawson; Bruce Daniels, CFO, Medico Industries; (missing) Anna Rinaldi, human resources manager, Simona America Industries, and Dustin Levy, vice president, Industrial, Gentex Corporation