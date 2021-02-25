After a rough year amidst a global pandemic, some jobs are returning to Tioga County. Last week, Victaulic announced it purchased the former Waupaca foundry in Lawrenceville and expects to add 90 jobs.
“We’re very excited to welcome Victaulic to Tioga County and have those 90 jobs coming back,” said Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton. “That’s going to be big for folks here and it will also benefit the county in the future as Victaulic positions themselves for more growth.”
Victaulic, headquartered in Easton, manufactures mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions. According to a press release, the company was founded in 1919 and employs 1,600 people in Pennsylvania and approximately 4,500 people globally. The release said Victaulic expects to add 90 jobs, most from the local workforce, at the Lawrenceville location in the near future.
“After an extremely rough year for former Waupaca employees and their families, as well as others impacted by the pandemic, it is wonderful to have the public announcement that Victaulic has purchased the location and will be bringing employment opportunities to Tioga County,” said Kristin Hamilton, executive director, Develop Tioga. “Victaulic’s vision and effective planning for expansion, combined with their need of a quality foundry were instrumental in bringing employment to our area.”
Commissioner Hamilton said the purchase is the culmination of months of work by the commissioners, Develop Tioga, Senator Cris Dush and State Rep. Clint Owlett. He said the group met several times with the state Department of Community & Economic Development to help along negotiations between the two companies.
“I am so humbled to be part of a team of people on the federal, state and local levels who work so well together when it comes to bringing projects like this to fruition,” Owlett said in a statement. “And I’m grateful to the leaders at Victaulic who listened and worked with us to achieve a goal that will benefit both their business and our community.”
Waupaca, a Hitachi Metals company that produces automotive suspension components, announced in May 2020 that the Lawrenceville plant would close in August 2020, eliminating about 200 jobs. According to a statement from Waupaca President, COO and CEO Mike Nikolai last year, the closure was due to increased costs in their customers’ supply chain and production decreases in the automotive industry during the pandemic.
Kristin Hamilton said with that closure announcement, local efforts began to bring new business to the county.
“From the first call notifying us that a business closure was coming and employees were losing their jobs, to coordination efforts to offer services to help them, to calls and meetings with potential buyers, to purchase details being finalized – it has been a journey that took a team,” she said. “Tioga County is blessed to have elected officials at the county, local and state levels extremely dedicated to bringing a new business here.”
Victaulic hasn’t yet announced a timeline for production or hiring at the Lawrenceville plant at 18986 Route 287. Visit https://www.victaulic.com/ for company updates and more information.