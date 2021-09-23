From honey to candles to toys to ammo – it can all be found at Robbins Buck Run in Westfield.
“My husband started raising bees and making honey in 2013 and then I just expanded it by making beeswax candles and wax melts,” said Bettie Robbins, who owns and operates the shop. “Everything was all over our house, so we decided to try a little store to see how it would work out.”
The shop on the corner of Main and Church streets in Westfield opened this past April, featuring the Robbins’ honey and beeswax products and specialty gift baskets. While many businesses closed or downsized during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbins not only did well, but recently expanded.
“We just opened up this side Friday (Sept. 3),” said Robbins from the new larger section of the store, right next to the original corner shop. “We have a sporting section, home décor, toys. A little bit of everything, all without huge prices. If customers let me know something else they want, we can see if we can get it in.”
The two locations weren’t previously connected, but when the larger space became available from the same landlord, they busted down part of the wall.
“We didn’t expect it to be this thick, so it took a while to cut through,” said Robbins with a laugh, pointing out the more than 12-inch-thick wall between the spaces, now featuring a wide, open entryway connecting them.
Robbins said they have further plans if the shop continues to do well.
“If it keeps going like it has been, we’re going to look into getting hunting and fishing licenses and firearms,” she said.
In addition to working the store and as a part-time pharmacy tech at Buchanan’s Brothers Pharmacy just down the street, Robbins still spends at least one day a week making beeswax candles. She said out of the more than 20 scents she offers, the most popular are Georgie Peach, Cherry Cheesecake and Black Raspberry Vanilla. There are some new scents out for the fall season, too.
Starting Oct. 1, Robbins Buck Run will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed Sundays. For more info, call 814-367-8235, email robbinsbuckrun@yahoo.com or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Robbins-Buck-Run-105584128305861.