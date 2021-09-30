From the spinning barber’s pole outside, to the hot towels post-shave inside, Brub’s Barber Shop is bringing feeling and looking good back into style.
“We’re trying to bring back the old-school barber shop,” said Shawn Schaar, owner of Brub’s. “Some people get out of the chair and say they haven’t felt that good since the 1960s.”
Schaar and his mom, Lori Abbey, opened the shop at 108 E. Main St., Westfield, in early August.
“We started out a little slow, but it’s really picked up and business has been good,” said Abbey. “We want to focus on men, being a barber shop, but we don’t turn away women.”
She said Brub’s is all about making a hair cut or beard trim a personal and pampering experience – offering hot shaves, face massages, cologne and of course, hair cuts and beard trims. They’ll even trim the hair out of your ears.
“We’re not trying to get people in and out. We’re trying to take care of them,” said Schaar, adding that he and Abbey have separate rooms so they can work on two people at a time while offering some privacy.
Schaar found his way to barbering through an unexpected avenue – the military.
“I was in the Air Force for six years and I had a buddy who cut hair there. It just became my dream to come back and be a barber,” he said.
After getting out of the service in 2012, Scharr worked on gas pipelines before he and Abbey decided to take the plunge. The mother-son duo attended the New York Beauty & Barber Academy in Elmira, N.Y. together to get their licenses.
Now, they not only have a brick-and-mortar establishment, but are looking into getting a truck to take their services on the road. Abbey said that could happen as soon as next spring if permits go through and they can find places to park, possibly in the Wellsboro and Coudersport areas.
Schaar added, “We’re trying to get people in from other areas, because there aren’t a lot of barbers left around here. We just want to make people look and feel good.”
The shop’s hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but additional hours may be added at some point. While they take walk-ins if available, appointments are encouraged. For more info or an appointment, call 814-367-5287.