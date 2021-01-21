Truck-Lite Co., LLC, a worldwide leader in LED lighting and visibility systems, has completed expansion efforts at its Coudersport and McElhattan, facilities. The completion of each 15,000+ square-foot addition comes amid the recent acquisition of ECCO Safety Group by Clarience Technologies, Truck-Lite’s parent company.
ESG’s brands (ECCO, Code 3) are trusted by the world’s leading on-highway medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers; off-highway agricultural, material handling and mining and construction vehicle manufacturers; as well as more than 20 U.S. federal agencies and over 100 international law enforcement and emergency services organizations. This expansion of Clarience Technologies’ business portfolio translates to significant advancements for Truck-Lite, the company’s flagship brand.
“The acquisition of ESG directly coincides with the outstanding growth we’ve experienced at our Coudersport, McElhattan and Wellsboro facilities,” said Shane Brown, general manager of Truck-Lite North America. “Truck-Lite is proud of its continued investment in state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities and additional personnel to support these advancements.”
Each facility extension comprises of several new work centers and multiple job functions. Candidates are invited to apply for positions across all Truck-Lite locations at truck-lite.com/careers.