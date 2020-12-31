Graduates
Alessandro Esposito from Wellsboro is among the 447 students who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on Dec. 19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place, but all degrees will be conferred upon completion of coursework. A video presentation including photos submitted by graduating students was created, along with a digital copy of a commemorative booklet. All can be found at the celebration website, www.esu.edu/celebrate.
Mansfield University of Pennsylvania announced its fall 2020 graduates: Amy Adams of Knoxville, BSE in Early Child and Elementary Education; Dawn Arredondo of Mansfield, BA in Liberal Studies; Jordan Barr of Emporium, BA in Liberal Studies; Andrew Boden of Genesee, BS in Geoscience: Environmental Science; D’Lana Buckley of Elkland, BA in Liberal Studies; Jonas Choplosky of Mansfield, BA in Liberal Studies; Wynnree Doan of Knoxville, BS in Geoscience: Environmental Science; Jacob Foil-Charles of Wellsboro, BA and BS in Music and Biology: Fisheries; Kory Kipferl of Mainesburg, BS in Business Administration; Abbie Lloyd of Mansfield, BS in Psychology: Counseling; Alan Mann of Osceola, BA in Liberal Studies; Chad McKay of Mansfield, AS in Criminal Justice Administration; Aundria Neally of Millerton, BSE in Early Child and Elementary Education; Alexander Preston of Lawrenceville, BS in Safety Management; Brittany Reynolds of Mansfield, BS in Psychology: Forensic; Blake Saxon of Troy, BS in Psychology: General; Victoria Slomian of Mansfield, BA in Liberal Studies; Chelsea Smith of Mansfield, BS in Psychology: Counseling; Kara Swarthout of Millerton, BS in Geosciences: Outdoor Recreational Leadership; Nathan Townsley of Wellsboro, AAS in Environmental Technology: Environmental Technician; and Jennifer Uhler of Mansfield, BA in Liberal Studies.
Provost Scholars
Abby Lauren Williams, Liberty, B.S. in chemistry, has been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The honor is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.