The Coudersport Area School District board of directors is set to vote on the 2021-22 school year budget during its next meeting, Monday, June 14.
The budget that is up for vote is in the amount of $14,553,830. There is a projected deficit of $420,876. For the past several years, there has been a 5% variance to the positive, so the district over budgets and under spends, Drew Kyle, superintendent, told the Potter Leader-Enterprise. With the projected variance of less than 5%, just to be conservative, the district will have an anticipated surplus of $279,124.
The budget will include Pre-K funding, but the hope is the district will have it covered though the Pre-K Counts grant, Kyle said.
“This is an area where we tried to be conservative and present a worse case scenario,” he said. The budget does not include any anticipated grant money. The district would charge a small tuition fee for families who wanted to attend Pre-K, which would total $81,000 to offset the costs, he said.
Potentially the district is looking at a $230,000 grant to supplement it, he said.
The next board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 14 in the high school LGI room.