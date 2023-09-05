The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association competed on Tuesday, Aug, 8 at the Corey Creek Country Club.
Game — 4 Club
18 hole game
Winner: Donna Lauver (95)
Low putts for 18 holes: Kathy Linder with 27 putts..
Low gross for 18 holes : Donna Lauver with a score of 95.
Low net for 18 holes: Tish Fiamingo with a net score of 75.
9 hole game
Winner: Kathy Kennedy with a score of 57.
Low putts for 9 holes: Marilyn Morgan and Kay Rathbun with 18 putts each..
Low gross for 9 holes: Diane Tumminello with a score of 56.
Low net for 9 holes: Kay Rathbun with net score of 42..
Birdies:
Justine Scinci #1
Chip ins:
Diane Kulago #17