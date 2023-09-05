The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association competed on Tuesday, Aug, 8 at the Corey Creek Country Club.

Game — 4 Club

18 hole game

Winner: Donna Lauver (95)

Low putts for 18 holes: Kathy Linder with 27 putts..

Low gross for 18 holes : Donna Lauver with a score of 95.

Low net for 18 holes: Tish Fiamingo with a net score of 75.

9 hole game

Winner: Kathy Kennedy with a score of 57.

Low putts for 9 holes: Marilyn Morgan and Kay Rathbun with 18 putts each..

Low gross for 9 holes: Diane Tumminello with a score of 56.

Low net for 9 holes: Kay Rathbun with net score of 42..

Birdies:

Justine Scinci #1

Chip ins:

Diane Kulago #17

