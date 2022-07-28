The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association finished up their ninth and tenth weeks of competition on Tuesday, July 12 at the Corey Creek Country Club in Wellsboro.

Below are the full results from all participants and the top performers during the week.

Week nine:

Game : Match Play

18 hole game

Terry Bridges — 8 holes won

9 hole game

Kim Tomlinson — 8 holes won

Personal game stat winners:

18 hole low putts

Nan Swain, Linda Nickerson, Kay Rathbun, Donna Lauver

Four-way tie with 32 putts

9 hole low putts

Debbie Collins — 19

18 hole low gross

Donna Lauver — 88

9 hole low gross

Kim Tomlinson 55

18 hole low net

Justine Scarinci — 72

9 hole low net

Bonnie Keil — 38

Birdies:

Donna Lauver — #10

Week 10 results:

Game :

The Ladies shook it up a bit for the holiday and played new (and more difficult) tees.

18 hole game

Doe Close — 87

9 hole game

Sharon Wilber — 54

Personal game stat winners:

18 hole low putts

Betty Holcomb — 30

9 hole low putts

Bonnie Leil, Kathy Scranton, Kathy Kennedy- 19

18 hole low gross

Doe Close — 87

9 hole low gross

Sharon Wilber — 54

18 hole low net

Vida Davis — 66

9 hole low net

Kathy Kennedy — 44

Birdies:

Dow Close — #

