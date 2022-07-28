The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association finished up their ninth and tenth weeks of competition on Tuesday, July 12 at the Corey Creek Country Club in Wellsboro.
Below are the full results from all participants and the top performers during the week.
Week nine:
Game : Match Play
18 hole game
Terry Bridges — 8 holes won
9 hole game
Kim Tomlinson — 8 holes won
Personal game stat winners:
18 hole low putts
Nan Swain, Linda Nickerson, Kay Rathbun, Donna Lauver
Four-way tie with 32 putts
9 hole low putts
Debbie Collins — 19
18 hole low gross
Donna Lauver — 88
9 hole low gross
Kim Tomlinson 55
18 hole low net
Justine Scarinci — 72
9 hole low net
Bonnie Keil — 38
Birdies:
Donna Lauver — #10
Week 10 results:
Game :
The Ladies shook it up a bit for the holiday and played new (and more difficult) tees.
18 hole game
Doe Close — 87
9 hole game
Sharon Wilber — 54
Personal game stat winners:
18 hole low putts
Betty Holcomb — 30
9 hole low putts
Bonnie Leil, Kathy Scranton, Kathy Kennedy- 19
18 hole low gross
Doe Close — 87
9 hole low gross
Sharon Wilber — 54
18 hole low net
Vida Davis — 66
9 hole low net
Kathy Kennedy — 44
Birdies:
Dow Close — #