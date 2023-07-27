Wellsboro musician Chris Eckert will perform at both the Potter County Fair and Tioga County Fair for the first time this year.
“That’s why I’m looking forward to it. I love getting to play for new people,” he said.
Eckert sings and plays both the guitar and keyboard, and his music crosses genres between oldies, country, gospel and contemporary. “Maybe not up to today,” Eckert joked about his contemporary music, “my normal audience is between 40 and 80 years old.”
His music consists of covers of popular songs. “The one thing that I don’t have a talent for is writing,” Eckert joked. “My son can write, though. He’s a musician, too.”
Originally from New Jersey, Eckert supervised arson and the K-9 unit for the NJ State Office of the Fire Marshal for three decades before retiring. Between investigating acts of arson, Eckert found the time to play side gigs with his band, performing at weddings and bars around New Jersey and New York.
Three years ago, he made the decision with his wife to make the move to Wellsboro. “We’d been coming here to camp for years,” Eckert said. “Eventually we looked at each other and said what the hell are we waiting for?”
Eckert is a member of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, which provides him the opportunity to advertise his show to representatives of fairs across the state.
“There’s actually a state convention of county fairs every year in Hershey where I set up a booth,” Eckert explained. “Fair committees send people to set up the vendors and entertainment. You can find just about anything you can think of related to a fair at the convention, and probably a million you haven’t.”
Retirement has given Eckert more time to dedicate to his music and tour the county fairs around the state, but the fair scene is nothing new to him.
“I was a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and our department had a carnival. I would volunteer as the MC and do a show, and one year someone from the local fair saw me and asked if I would be interested in performing,” Eckert explained., “I’ve been doing fairs ever since. They’re great.”
For Eckert, it’s the people who come to watch his show that make county fairs his preferred venue.
“I like having a dedicated audience that you can go back and forth with and relate to. I enjoy talking with the crowd,” Eckert said. “When you play at a bar, you’re a lot like a toilet. They like that you’re there, but people keep their distance.”
It’s not just the music that makes him love fairs, though. Sometimes Eckert just likes to go with his family and check out the exhibits.
“Fairs are fun,” Eckert said. “Walking around. Checking out the food. The weird things you can find, fried Oreos and chocolate dipped cheesecake on a stick. I heard that the Tioga County Fair is going to have maple flavored cotton candy this year, I’m really looking forward to trying that.”
Fried Oreos, however, sound relatively benign compared to some of the stranger memories that Eckert shared. “I remember seeing a guy riding a mower, pulling a trailer with his wife on a lawn chair. She had a chicken with her,” Eckert recalled. “I don’t know why; she wasn’t part of the fair. She was just riding on her chair, in the trailer, with her chicken on her lap.”
Eckert’s interest in music was sparked by his teacher at a young age.
“I went to Catholic school, and my fourth grade teacher was a nun who would sing and play guitar. She’s the one who really got me into music,” said Eckert. “I love to play gospel.”
Although he described his teacher as the catalyst for his passion, Eckert was surrounded by musicians as a child.
“My father knew how to play the accordion, but for some reason he never played it from the time I was born,” said Eckert. “My mother was a big band singer, and her brother played the trumpet with her. I was raised on Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Crosby, so I kinda run the gamut on musical tastes,” he continued.
“I had a great childhood. My parents and grandparents instilled values and a love for music in me, they encouraged everything. I think they would be proud to see me,” Eckert concluded.