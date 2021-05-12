Mansfield chamber to honor Citizens of Year at private event
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce will honor the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Max Colegrove Citizen of the Year in a private ceremony.
Only 100 ticket holders will be able to attend the event, scheduled for this Saturday, May 15, said chamber Executive Director Dawn Hull.
The 2020 recipients are Paul Plowcha and Linda Farrer with Deb Calkins honored in 2021.
“These are individuals who have intertwined contributions together,” said Hull. “This is a unique year in that we had so many individuals who are coming to honor all three.”
They also all share another attribute in addition to community-minded service, she added.
“All three are very humble individuals,” Hull said. “It’s interesting that so many people felt they made an impact on the community.”