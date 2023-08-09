Benjamin Franklin Crandall was born on Nov. 28, 1840 in Eagle, Wyoming County, N.Y., the son of Benjamin G. Crandall and his second wife, Mary C. Stebbins. He had seven siblings and four half-siblings.
He enlisted at Wellsville, N.Y. on Nov. 22, 1861, with Co. G, 64 NY Volunteers and mustered in as a private the day after his 21st birthday. He was promoted to corporal July 30, 1862 and was wounded on Dec. 13, 1862 at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Va.
He received 14 weeks of treatment for a gunshot wound to his lower thigh at the Lincoln hospital in Washington, D.C. where he was treated for several weeks, then discharged on May 8, 1863 and returned home.
On his disability discharge paperwork, he is described as 5 foot 5 ½ inches, with a dark complexion, black eyes and black hair.
After a year’s recovery, at age 23 Benjamin enlisted at Scio, N.Y. mustering in as a private in Co. I, 141 NYSV, on Jan. 4, 1864. He fought at Fair Oakes, Gaines Mill, Savage Station, Peachtown, Fredericksburg, Chattanooga, Resaca, Dalton, Burnt Hickory, Kenesaw Mt., Peach Tree Creek, Macon Railroad, Atlanta, Sherman’s March to the Sea, and through the Carolinas to Johnson’s surrender.
Benjamin transferred to 60 NY Infantry, June 9, 1865, shortly before being honorably discharged on Aug. 10, 1865, at Alexandria, Va.
He wed Anna Sealy on Sept. 237, 1873 at Belmont, N.Y. and the family moved to Millport and raised four children: Claude R., Alice, George and Nancy. Benjamin died May 15, 1912 at age 71.