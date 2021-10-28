Despite wind, rain, sleet, and hail, almost 70 shooters braved the storm to enter the Hipchen Shoot at the Mt Jewett Sportsmen’s Club in McKean County on Sunday, Oct. 17. Shooters came from as far away as Tionesta and DuBois. The club thanks all the shooters who came out to honor the memory of Duane Hipchen, a former PGC food and cover crew foreman and deputy game warden in McKean County.
Semi-auto Top Gun was Justin Brunner from St Marys.
Adult Top Gun was Rick Fisher from Kane.
Junior Top Gun was Tyler Geitner.
The next event to be held at the club is the Hunter/Trapper Education training starting on Nov. 10, and finishing on Nov. 13. Register on the PGC website.
The club will once again sponsor the Big Buck contest on Saturday, Nov. 27.