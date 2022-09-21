Our trail club had a very nice meeting on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the home of Ilene Altenhein, at Mina. It was a noon meeting of the usual dish-to-pass type, plus our host had a big pot of chili waiting for us. Yet another plus, she had a batch of chicken on the grill.
With all of these vittles I doubt any of the 25 in attendance went away hungry. And did I mention that we dined with china and stainless? So thank you, Ilene, it was wonderful.
On the same day beginning at 10 a.m., to carry on the tradition that she and her late husband and my good friend, Karl, started, she also hosted the annual Farm Day. This is a day folks can come and see some old farm equipment, and see some it in operation.
Some examples were a tractor belted up to a threshing machine and running, a big Buffalo engine running a couple of oil pumpers (not on actual oil wells, but the visual is the same) and several older tractors. The biggest attraction of the day was probably the steam tractor, fired up and touring the grounds, even giving rides.
This is probably our next-to-last meeting for the year, as we have opted not to hold indoor meetings through the winter season (late fall to early spring). The threat of Covid is still very real, and we just aren’t going to gamble on it. We can conduct much of our club business via emails, etc., and we may hold executive meetings if necessary.
We may have yet another opportunity to access the site where our next trail shelter will be erected. According to the forecasts, we may have three to four rain-free days.
If that happens, the nasty lane we have to travel may dry some, so we can possibly negotiate it. A 4x4 pickup can make it, but we need to make several trips with a fairly heavily-loaded trailer so we’ll see how that goes.
Our next meeting will be on Oct. 8 at Lyman Run State Park, and will the usual dish-to-pass noon meeting.