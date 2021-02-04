Mary Glopix has roots in Hawaii. She acquired a love of the outdoors and combined that with a love for photography. Having settled in the Tioga County area, she gravitated toward our Asaph Trail Club’s organized hiking outings that would satisfy her desire to spend time on the trails as well as presenting opportunities to photograph interesting subjects along the way.
Mary joined us on last Saturday’s clockwise jaunt around Hills Creek Lake. Here’s what she posted on Facebook after the winter hike.
“We were skeptical starting a hike when it was only 14 degrees, but the sunshine was so inviting. I was able to talk Bob into reluctantly going with the group on what Darryl called ‘The Old Geezers Hike.’ We did an easy 3.5-mile circuit around Hills Creek lake, and really enjoyed the scenery and the conversation. The cupcakes were an unexpected treat, too! It was 24 degrees at the finish.”
Along the way on several occasions Mary dug out from her backpack a collapsible tripod, set up her camera with a 10-second delay, and raced back to the posing group to be included in the photo.
She has a knack for capturing scenes that are overlooked by the casual observer. The accompanying photo shows an active beaver lodge in the foreground as well as some hardy fishermen out on the ice.
I counted 11 ice fishing groups on the “stump-end” of the lake. There were at least that many near the beach/dam area. Mainly because of the admirable catches of panfish (bluegills, perch, crappies, pumpkin seed sunfish), it’s understandable why the lake attracts ice fishermen from all over.
Lured with live minnows on tip-ups, game fish such as largemouth bass and pickerel are also caught regularly. Throw in an occasional walleye and musky and the hard-water fanatic is hooked.
Even if this hike was a short one, it was gratifying to be with friends on the trail again. There were 10 of us. No one mentioned our slow pace.
We covered the 3.37 miles in 2 hours 20 minutes for an average speed of 1.3 mph; 28 ½ minutes of that time we were stopped, observing our surroundings, taking photos or sometimes just chatting. It was a good time.
Please join us, if you can, next time.
Happy trails.