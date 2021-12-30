OK, here we go, last trail club news flash for this year — and it’s been a good one. We do have a few days to go, but it looks like we’re on track to report at least 2,020 hours for the year.
Our trail club reports these hours to the Keystone Trail Association and to DCNR each year. We understand that the hours we turn in count toward any future grants that may be available.
As far as I know, in the 54-year history of the STC, we have never applied for or received any grants. And that seems to be OK, as the club is so far self-sustaining, thanks to a steady and supportive membership. Everything that the trail club does is done strictly by volunteers. All they need to do is turn in their hours for any trail maintenance that they do.
Over the years we have managed to purchase a few small chainsaws, brushcutters, weed whackers, loppers, a small tool-trailer and trail-mower. And many of the maintainers use their personal tools.
Besides that we have erected (or repurposed in one case) six trail shelters along the STS. Using rough-cut lumber from a local mill, we manage to put these up for usually less than $1,000. They are the typical Adirondack-style lean-to shelters — and hikers do indeed appreciate them.
We have also installed several bridges, either a flattened log bridge, or ones made with store-bought lumber. The only cost for a log bridge is the cable handrail which we include. I believe we’ve put in about eight log bridges, and we need about that many more. If there is one thing which plagues hikers it’s wet feet. Wet socks and shoes equals blisters.
So going forward, we plan a trail shelter each year (only 2-3 more of those) and, as many bridges as we have time and manpower for. Typically the bulk of our work is keeping the trails free from downed trees, mowing (weeds, ferns, briars and nettles), lopping and blazing, some benching (leveling the footpath).
I think it’s safe to say that most of the trail maintenance is done by retirees — those in their 60s and 70s. Jobs and children take up the time for younger people, but even so some do show up to help out, even with their children. And that is great, for the future lies with the younger generation.
And the future of the Susquehannock Trail System is something worth preserving. It may not be perfect at any given time, but we do receive many positive reviews. One person even referred to it as the “Gold standard of hiking trails in Pennsylvania.”
We extend our thank you to our very supportive membership, and our dedicated volunteers. Have a happy and healthy New Year.