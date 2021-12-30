Yep, it’s that time of year again. Whether you’re ready for it or not, the transition into 2022 is about to take place. That transition presents you with a fresh start or a continuation of what you may have been doing during 2020’s lockdown that changed many of your plans.
At first, no one knew for sure what you could or could not do and what the outcome would be.
During those months of hunting seasons when we are usually most active, we had to change up our plans and stay closer to home. That was challenging because we as outdoorsmen have a tendency to easily get a case of wanderlust.
I’m sure many became plagued by indecision as to how you could continue those outdoor adventures within a short distance of home.
Many of us weekend warriors who were craving more time outside came up with a solution. We came up with a list of things we could do within a short driving distance of home and could do within a few hours of time. We came up with a list of micro-adventures, those go-to adventures that have made it much easier to spend time afield so one can satisfy a need to be in the outdoors.
Instead of sitting around making plans for trips to other states, we have been taking advantage of those things right close to home that we normally overlook. Some examples are fishing native trout streams, hunting local farms for coyotes, and hiking the backwoods in search of whitetail and elk antlers.
Of course as soon as the new year begins, you could also head out beaver trapping, go ice fishing or even spend some time afield small game hunting.
Besides, we all know time outdoors is good for us as nature reduces anxiety which in turn promotes better health. That’s even more important amid the current health crisis that has taken on new significance for many folks.
Recreation opportunities look a bit different right now, but they can still be had with a little planning and a positive attitude on your part. So put micro-adventures — a short and simple way to weave more adventure into your everyday life — on your list this year.