Who’s sitting around now that the snows finally giving up its last hold instead of getting outdoors? Are you feeling cooped up and just don’t want to be around others right now?
Well, there’s an answer to your problem if you’re the adventurous type. There’s a way to change your feelings if you’re one of those individuals who has a passion for spending time in the outdoors.
Since March is slipping by quickly and April is approaching, there’s without a doubt something to spend your time on outdoors. I have no doubt you’re probably already getting a bit stressed being indoors.
For the outdoors enthusiast who enters spring with lots of time on hand but little to do, it’s time to quit day dreaming. It’s the beginning of a whole new year. Besides, here in Northcentral Pennsylvania there are plenty of things to do.
Maybe you can take a weekend ride and view the eagles soaring about Sinnemahoning State Park or nearby locations. Take a hike along some backwoods mountain streams and photograph some waterfalls. Or just take a day time hike along a section of the Appalachian Trail.
There’s always the Pennsylvania Wilds elk viewing center a top Winslow Hill in Benezette, where you can enjoy the elk and the scenery. Or you could follow a small tributary stream to its headwaters, fishing along the way so that you can enjoy the challenge of catching native trout. Or maybe you’d decide to visit one of Pennsylvania’s many vistas where you can take a deep breath of mountain air and feel as if you’re on top of the world.
If you wish to lay down some boot leather, you can always put in countless hours searching for those elusive elk and whitetail shed antlers.
Also, remember March is the month that the great white fleet of trucks begins stocking trout in local streams. It’s one way to know where the fish are stocked as you can watch from a distance, even if you don’t want to help stock. Also, don’t forget this month still offers several class A and special regulations areas to fish as long as you practice catch and release.
But if you aren’t satisfied yet and your legs are still up for more, you can do some preseason turkey scouting. Test out some new calls and photograph the action as well.
For those who enjoy digging and eating wild leeks, now is the time to do so. We know others don’t enjoy the bad breath they give, but if you’re looking to avoid other people, this is the time to enjoy them.
Considering the choices are many for the next couple of months there’s no reason to be sitting around the house. Look at the list and make a few choices, or find some of your own as it will help ease away that feeling of confinement or winter blues.