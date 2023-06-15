I believe there’s and old saying about fishing which states that anytime you pick up your rod, fishing shouldn’t be rushed.
To me that means that as an angler you understand that it all boils down to having patience if you want to be successful. That’s even more true if you decide to break one of your vintage bamboo fly rods out of storage and spend a day fishing with it.
That is exactly what I was doing on a recent Sunday — stand in my shed deciding which bamboo rod I wanted to use for my vintage gear outing.
I had been contemplating that course for some time and was finally going to do it.
The fishing part would have to wait until tomorrow as right now I first had decisions to make on a rod and reel combination and then set it up.
It took about two hours and ended up being a South Bend Model 359, 8½ foot rod with three sections to which I added a Martin Model 63 reel with a black case and a silver colored spool.
I admired and tested the feel that reel and spool of before installing some backing, the fly line, a leader and finally a fly on it.
Finally, I hung it on a set of mounted deer antlers on the shed’s wall until tomorrow’s adventure.
Well Monday morning arrived with a temperature of 42 degrees which put a hold on things till it warmed up slightly. But by 11 o’clock, conditions were ideal and I had already hooked up with the first large sunfish of the day.
The action continued for the next couple of hours as bluegills just couldn’t resist the green weenie fly presentation I offered them. I would cast a fly on the pond’s surface about 20 feet from the shoreline, let it sink slightly, twitch it and repeat.
I rarely repeated as the bluegills usually had it the first time it moved.
It was an experience I truly enjoyed and one that I know I’ll be participating in more now that I’ve tried the bamboo trend that’s taking place in fly fishing.
Yep, now I understand why there’s a loyal group of followers who fish with vintage bamboo rods.
It’s because they know bamboo has a slower action which makes it easier on the body.
If you haven’t tried it, give it a try and you’ll find bamboo gives you a control that you really can’t get with anything else.