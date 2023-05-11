Yes, I turned 65 just last fall. As the old saying goes, “if I’d known that I was gonna still be hunting this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.” Just kidding. Considering I’m still trekking the mountains only at a slightly slower pace, I’m still holding my own.
I’m beginning to doubt that I’ll finish my bucket list of planned outdoor goals, but I’m still giving it everything I have. After a couple of days into this year’s spring gobbler season, I’m even starting to give that comment second thoughts especially after hunting each day and not getting any response from the gobblers I saw parading around in the rain the afternoon before.
Yep, the rain continued for several days, and the gobblers remained inactive with the low barometric pressure. The only thing I got out of it was aching body joints, and those leg cramps that only give you a few seconds to decide whether to lay still and massage your legs, or jump up and walk it off. You know it’ll be painful either way.
I choose the second option as it seems to remedy the situation the quickest for me. As I was walking it off, I started remembering those days years ago when my father used to say the weather’s changing, I can feel it in my bones.
Of course, I’d be thinking here he goes with the old myths again. But guess what? Now I know what he was talking about all these years later when my hip replacement reminds me of its existence.
Yes, I’ve learned a lot during those hundreds and hundreds of days I’ve spent fishing and hunting over the years since I first ventured forth as a wet-behind-the-ears newbie. I guess sometimes you have to wait a lifetime to learn some lessons as they only come about once we reach a certain age.
I’ve accepted the fact that if I’m going to continue to pursue those outdoor adventures, I’m going to hurt after I get to enjoy them. Yes, I dream of a perfect morning of spring gobbler hunting during May where I end up tagging a bird, then measure its spurs at 1 3/8’’ which tells me it’s a three year old before I flip it up on my shoulder and head home with a big grin on my face.
That’s because the adrenaline is still coursing through my veins from all the excitement so all thoughts of aches and pains are currently non-existent. I know that an hour or two later they will remind me that I’ve pushed it far enough for the day.
For myself, I look at it as a small price to pay for the opportunity to watch the morning woods come to life with the thundering boom of a gobbler before he struts into view fully fanned out.