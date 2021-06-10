I have some news.
This isn’t an uncommon thing, since this is a newspaper afterall, but this is a little more personal than the news you’re used to reading in the paper: this is my last week with the Potter Leader-Enterprise.
If it feels like we’ve done this whole “Halie is leaving!” thing before, it’s because we have. I moved from Coudersport to Wellsboro a little more than a year ago to report in that area. But life is funny and doesn’t care what plans you think you have, and I ended up doing most of my reporting in Potter County anyway. But that’s OK, because my love for Potter County has only grown during that time. I’m sad to be leaving but I’m looking forward to my new job, reporting on local government for a daily paper in Centre County.
I’m so, so proud of everything I’ve done here; I’ve quite literally done it all. I’ve reported on everything from a trash can dedication in a park to murders, from questionable executive sessions held during public meetings to the Coronavirus pandemic, from trout hatcheries to lumberjack games, from kids trying to save the world to senior centers, and even a Moon Tree (who knew that such a thing existed, much less in Coudersport?).
I’ve helped ramp up the paper’s social media use and started a podcast, which will hopefully incorporate more videos soon. I’ve designed the pages in the paper and have learned how to tell a story with a single photograph. I’ve encouraged high school students to write for the newspaper and several students at Port Allegany had bylines before graduation.
I’ve studied the ins and outs of the Sunshine Act to ensure public meetings are as transparent as possible and I’ve held several local government officials accountable (even the misogynistic ones) and reported the truth.
It’s been an honor to report for Potter County and follow in the footsteps of some “Potter Leader-Enterprise Legends,” such as Donald Gilliland and Paul Heimel. This truly is a community newspaper. I love meeting someone new and hearing “My grandma used to write for the paper!” or “I used to deliver the papers!” I hope that pride continues on.
I’m grateful you all have allowed me to tell your stories for the last nearly three years. In 2019, I wrote about an 8-year-old boy who got his very first deer on New Year’s Day. It wasn’t a big article and after it was published, I didn’t think about it again. I saw his dad a few weeks later and he told me his son had the article framed in the living room. “He tells people he’s famous,” he told me.
Things like that and knowing that what I was doing for the community was appreciated is what kept me going. It was neat to be at a school event and see a young student wave at me because they recognized me from another event I covered. Local officials, for the most part, knew I was watching and did a better job of being transparent and conducting meetings. People thanked me for being open about my mental health and were encouraged by my strength.
Those moments are worth more than the nasty phone calls demanding I be fired for a small error and unsigned letters from a group of retired teachers saying I’m not doing a good job.
We have a small but mighty staff here at Tioga Publishing. Krista Briggs and Della Taylor always made the Potter Leader-Enterprise office interesting and were always willing to get coffee and treats at Cream ‘n Sugar (Della even graciously cleaned up after me when I inevitably made a mess from said treats). In Wellsboro, my editor, Natalie Kennedy, and fellow reporters Nick Coyle and Kelly Stemcosky (and past reporters, Rachel Heitzenrater and Josh Magnotta) have saved me some numerous embarrassing typos, but also supported me through every difficult article and made the job fun.
I’ve met some wonderful people and made some great friends outside of the office, too. Warren Cederholm and Don Caskey, Linda Voss-Plummer and Mike Plummer, Todd Brown, Traci Budd, Bev Morris, Patricia Miller, Zigmund Reichenbach, Mary Jones, Kathy Kinard, Bill Gerski and Denise Potter Gerski, Kristine Smith and so many more: thank you for your smiles, friendship and support.
So, this is goodbye for now! I’m sure I’ll be back to visit soon. I wouldn’t miss events like the Eliot Ness Fest, the Woodsmen Show or Bark Peelers. Thank you again for your support and for reading the Potter Leader-Enterprise. If you’d like to see my future work, you can follow me on Twitter,
@haliekines.