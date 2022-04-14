I’m sure a few of you have noticed the lack of me being present at sporting events over the past week and have been wondering what I might have been up to as the spring sports season starts to get into full swing (pun intended).
This past week I and my fiance welcomed our beautiful first daughter Serena Iris Coyle into the world and now that we have settled in you’ll be seeing me around again.
Over the past week, I have entered the wonderful and sleep-deprived world that is being a dad, and though it has had its ups and downs already, I have never felt more complete and refreshed with all that comes with it.
To be honest, over the past few months, I have been a bit on edge with the impending change of life, but as it all happened I finally feel those burdens being lifted as I get back to the world.
On April 1, we didn’t even think it would be happening so soon, but on the day of I felt the certainty that our little one wasn’t pulling a thinly-veiled April Fools’ Day prank on us, but that it was going to be the day she burst onto the scene.
After an early-morning doctor’s appointment where they set a date for induction for Sunday (a date we almost were certain we wouldn’t make it to) we tried to stay busy, in an attempt to distract my better half and maybe make it until Saturday morning, but our little one had other plans.
After puttering around the grocery store and making sure we had all our bags packed, things started to get more and more serious.
We had dinner plans for the night, and as a naturally worried person, I was skeptical we would even make it.
“Are you sure you’re okay?” I would ask every five minutes as the worried human I have always been. In which I would get the blanket response from my much less worrisome partner, “Yes, I’m fine, don’t worry!”
Well if you know me, worrying is what I do.
So we made it through dinner, and as the night progressed things got more serious.
As my future wife sat on the stairs on the phone with her mom, I saw her in passing, grabbing her stomach and making an anguishing noise that prompted me to know, “This kid is coming tonight.”
After another hour we knew it was time.
We get to the hospital and things moved quickly.
From the time the consent form was signed until the delivery of the baby was from 9:17 p.m. — to 9:54 p.m. which is nearly unheard of.
But on April 1, 2022 at 9:54 p.m. there she was.
I never knew how I would feel the first time I saw my daughter or held her, but the second I saw her face I knew.
As a first-time dad, and someone who almost certainly thought earlier in life didn’t want a family, I felt my heart fuller than it ever was before.
I knew that no matter what, my purpose in life was finally clear.
No matter what I have to do, I will always be there for her to protect, guide, and teach, and also that I will do anything for my little family.
So I know this isn’t sports-related, but the experience will shape my life forever and I am so thankful for all of my family, friends, and acquaintances reaching out to congratulate us on this momentous occasion.
So you’ll probably be seeing much more of me around these next few weeks as the season heats up, and maybe even get to see my little co-pilot getting indoctrinated into high school sports, something I’m almost positive about will be a large part of her life.
And who knows, you might even see little Serena Coyle as the next big WNBA star of our era. I mean a dad can dream right?
Nick Coyle is a sports reporter/enthuasist with the Wellsboro Gazette/Free Press-Courier. Feel free to email me at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com.