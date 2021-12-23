Twas the night before hiking, when all through the house
The backpacks were ready, with help from the spouse.
They hung in the mudroom, right next to the door;
Each filled with hike goodies for the family of four.
The two kids were nestled all snug in their beds,
While vistas and mountain peaks danced in their heads.
And Mom in her jammies, and me in mine, too,
Were ready for sleep, it’s now almost two.
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new fallen snow
Gave luster of midday to objects below.
When, what did I see, my eyes could I trust?
A hiker with friends in his old blue Prius.
With a little old driver not lively or quick,
I knew in a moment it wasn’t St. Nick.
He had a new beard, quite straggly, but white.
He encouraged those with him in the middle of this night.
Hey Denny, hey Henry, hey Richy, hey Rhonda!
And Peter! And Martha! And Ruth and Wanda!
To the top of the hill! To the pool at the falls!
We’re going on this hike; there’s fun for us all.
He was dressed not in fur, but from head to his foot,
His clothes were all breathable, not covered with soot.
His Jet Boil hung loose from a strap on his pack.
He looked like a peddler with a sack on his back.
His eyes — how they twinkled! His dimples how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry.
His nose had a drip, all ready to leave;
He wiped it quite clean with a swipe of his sleeve.
He was thin, even gaunt, and his clothes hung quite loose,
But they sure kept him warm, made from down of a goose.
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.
As he started his car and glided away
I said to my spouse in a positive way,
“I know who that is. It’s Rindercella
He writes this column. He’s a real nice fella.”