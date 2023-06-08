Hiking adventures are often complemented with other foolhardy activities.
In 1974 I purchased a 17-foot Mohawk fiberglass canoe, anticipating that this vessel would be perfect for the type of pond fishing that enamored me. It has served me well in that capacity for all these years; I even learned to stand up in it when fly fishing — only fell out once.
Because I became quite adept at maneuvering this craft, the thought crossed my mind about using it for white water canoeing. At the time I lived about a 20 minute drive from the 42 mile long Tunkhannock Creek, a Susquehanna River tributary with its headwaters near the Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County.
I often crossed the creek on a PA Route 407 bridge that looked down on a particularly inviting section of white water, saying to no one in particular, “Someday I’m going to canoe those rapids.”
That someday arrived one summer weekend in the late ‘70s. My son Christopher, then 16, and two other adventurous friends in a borrowed aluminum canoe made our way to the foothills of Elk Mountain. We put in where the stream was not more than six feet wide in some places, but the water was fairly high and flowing fast.
Our optimistic destination was the town of Tunkhannock, some 20 or so miles downstream.We never did make it that far, and here’s why.
Chris was in the bow of our canoe, his main function being to warn us of canoe-eating obstacles that the helmsman, me, would steer us away from. There were many boulders and downed trees (strainers) to elude, and Chris did a good job of warning me well in advance.
Now for the coup d’etat. As we approached the aforementioned section of rapids Chris became noticeably agitated. To him it appeared that we were destined to crash into the rock cliff on our right that served to deflect the roaring rapids.
In an effort to avoid such a catastrophe he parried off the rock wall with his canoe paddle. In the ensuing process, which took less than about one second, his paddle got stuck in a crack in the wall, which, very efficiently and violently, wrested the instrument from his grasp.
The paddle, now at throat level, came at me with a speed that I immediately deduced as lethal. In a reaction that was intended to avoid decapitation I immediatly ducked quickly to my right. Christopher, wondering what happened to his paddle, abruptly turned, and also leaned to his right.
The canoe reacted, too. With most of its occupants’ weight off center it turned upside down quick as a blink of an eye, if not sooner.
Before we embarked, we had the foresight to stow our provisions in plastic bags, which were now streaming down Tunkhannock Creek at a speed that Chris felt he could at least simulate.
Chasing after them, long legs flailing high in the knee deep water, he failed to see the neck deep pool where the bags had been caught in a backwater. He caught up with them with his head barely above water. It was funny.
Other than that, the trip was uneventful.
Happy trails.