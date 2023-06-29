When I was young and in my prime,
I’d hike the trails, come rain or shine.
But now that I’m old and gray,
It has to be a sunny day.
And in those days of vim and vigor
A friend would call and trip my trigger.
I’d quickly don my hiking gear,
We’d hike the trails both far and near.
But anymore those calls don’t come.
My vim is gone, my vigor done.
But then some days, just for some fun
I’ll slowly hike. Proves I’m not done.
I know for sure I’m far from done.
I love the woods, the clouds, the sun.
And I’ll keep going as best I can.
Age is defeated; even God’s my fan.
Here are some “Old Age Adage” quotes from famous people:
“The spirit never ages. It stays forever young.” Lailah Gifty Akita.
“To keep the heart unwrinkled — to be hopeful, kindly, cheerful, reverent — that is to triumph over old age.” Thomas Bailey Aldrich.
“Old age...is a good and pleasant thing. It is true you are gently shouldered off the stage, but then you are given such a comfortable front stall as spectator.” Confucius.
“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” Abraham Lincoln.
So put some life in your years by being hopeful, kindly, cheerful and reverent, and taking a friend or youngster hiking.
Happy trails.