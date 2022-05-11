Did you know that oxygen supplement may be required at an elevation as low as 8,000 feet where mild to moderate altitude sickness can begin to set in?
We don’t need to worry much about that if we stick to hiking in Pennsylvania where the highest peak is just 3,213 feet above sea level.
However, in 1978, two very adventurous hikers (mountain climbers, actually) summited Mt. Everest, elevation 29,031.7 feet, without oxygen masks.
A great deal of preparation is required to acclimate the body to oxygen deprivation, and these two hardy souls, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler, were up to the task.
Messner was prepared because of his many previous accomplishments. He was the first climber to ascend all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) above sea level. He was the first to cross Antarctica and Greenland with neither snowmobiles nor dog sleds, and he also crossed the Gobi Desert alone.
Habeler’s preparation came from his many Rocky Mountain accomplishments and mountains climbed over 26,000 feet.
Moderate altitude sickness can begin at about 12,000 feet, depending on body condition and time of exposure.
Severe altitude sickness can occur at different altitudes for different people. According to Wikipedia, “symptoms include shortness of breath at rest, coughing (might be with frothy spit), noisy breathing (gurgling or rattling sounds) and fever. This is a sign of High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) where there is a dangerous build-up of fluid in the lungs.
“Confusion, extreme fatigue, inability to walk, severe headache, vomiting, and lethargy is a sign of high altitude cerebral edema (HACE) where there is is a build-up of fluid in the brain. There is also ‘gray, pale or bluish skin tone, lips or fingernails’. Severe altitude sickness is an emergency situation and can be fatal within hours. You must be brought to a lower altitude immediately.”
Not to worry about any altitude sickness if you stick to the eastern part of good old U.S.A. The highest peak east of the Mississippi is Mount Mitchell (elevation 6,684 feet) in North Carolina, and it’s easy to get to and free for all to enjoy its hiking trails.
Happy trails.