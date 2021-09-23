Well, that is an interesting expression. I would think in these days of untethered consumerism and the worship of wealth, an embarrassment of riches is almost archaic English. But stick with me, please.
Last month, I attended the Covid-delayed 2020 conference of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (POWA). The group is not just strictly writers, but also includes painters, photographers, TV/video folks, and bloggers. The conferences always include a day or two of outdoor activities to provide story ideas on the local venue.
The 2021 conference is to be in Tioga County in May, which has presented me a challenge as one of several POWA members in the county. Spring turkey season and trout season will be going strong, but Tioga County has so much more to offer, so close. We have, I would argue, an embarrassment of riches.
The county is blessed with a lot of public land, both state games lands and extensive state forest lands (I banged heads with District Forester Jim Hyland this a couple of weeks ago, on what was apparently a bad day for both of us. I should have just backed off, and I belatedly apologize). We have Pine Creek and the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania. We have a good outfitter – Pine Creek Outfitter – to help us get out there on foot, boat, or bike. There is the Muck, a premier stop on the Susquehanna River Birding Trail.
The county is a bike rider’s paradise. The Pine Creek Rail Trail – soon to be extended into Wellsboro – is a national-class destination for cyclists and trail runners. It also provides access to the many gravel roads of the state forest. I am not sure we always recognize how nice this is. Having spent my grad school years, long ago, as a racer in a place where road riding was the only option, I appreciate long stretches of gravel, with maybe one car every fifteen minutes.
Perhaps if you grew up here in Tioga County, and you have not widely traveled, you take this all for granted. You can afford to gripe about public game lands being too crowded, having never hunted public lands in Michigan, where deer hunters pack side-arms to settle territorial disputes. You can disdain stocked trout, or quibble about the blandness of riding a level, straight-line rail-trail. The other expression about riches is “a spoil of riches,” and having so much in Tioga County can indeed spoil us all on occasion.
The 2021 POWA conference will be a reminder to me of how good we have it. And how will I be trumpeting our county? I will leave the turkey hunting to better callers, and the lake fishing to those with suitable boats. Instead, I will be guiding two mornings of canoe fishing on the Upper Pine, and an afternoon of birding at the Muck.
Again, years ago, I was competing at an indoor track meet. A friend whom I had run against in high school observed in his full-on North Carolina accent, “raht nice place you got heah.” I hope the attendees of the 2021 POWA conference will leave Tioga County with that same sentiment.